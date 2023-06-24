CarWale
    Toyota Camry waiting period reduces to around 3 months

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Camry waiting period reduces to around 3 months

    - Gets a petrol-hybrid motor

    - Offered in a single, fully-loaded variant 

    Launched back in January 2022, Toyota's flagship sedan, the Camry, is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 41.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The Camry can be had in only one, fully-loaded petrol-hybrid variant and currently demands a waiting period across the country. 

    Toyota Camry waiting period:

    Toyota Camry Right Front Three Quarter

    The waiting period for the Toyota Camry has now reduced from five months to three months from the day of booking. Interested customers can book the luxury sedan from the authorised showroom or the brand’s official website. 

    Toyota Camry engine and specifications:

    Toyota Camry Engine Shot

    Propelling the Camry is a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor that produces 215bhp and 221Nm of torque. This mill comes paired with a CVT gearbox and the power is sent to all the four wheels. 

    Toyota Camry rivals and competition:

    The rivals to the Toyota Camry include the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and Volvo S60. 

    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 45.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
