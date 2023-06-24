CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift mid variant spied in white colour

    Kia Seltos facelift mid variant spied in white colour

    Kia India will reveal the facelifted Seltos in the country on 4 July, 2023. This facelift version is already on sale in select international markets and now it will arrive on the Indian shores. The dealerships across the country have already started accepting unofficial bookings. 

    Spy shots of the facelifted Seltos

    Kia Seltos Facelift Rear View

    Previously, the Seltos facelift was spied on various occasions revealing the exterior and interior of the upcoming SUV. Now it has been spied in its mid-spec variant finished in white exterior colour paint.

    Exterior highlights of the Seltos facelift

    On the outside, the Seltos facelift will feature a revised front grille with integrated LED DRLs, tweaked headlamps, and vertically placed fog lamps. Moreover, the alloy wheels will get a new design upgrade.

    At the rear, the facelifted Seltos will sport a new connected wraparound LED taillight and an aggressive bumper. It will also get dual-exhaust tips, a shark fin antenna, an extended roof spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, and a rear wiper with a washer.

    Kia Seltos facelift feature list       

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    On the inside, the Seltos facelift will come loaded with a revised centre console layout, dual-screen setup for infotainment and an all-digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, and cruise control. Also on offer will be features like ambient lighting, a 360-degree surround camera, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS tech.

    Powertrain and specifications of Kia Seltos

    Under the hood, we expect the Seltos facelift to continue with the BS6 phase 2-updated powertrains as its predecessor. Moreover, the Korean carmaker could also introduce the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the upcoming SUV.

    Rivals of the upcoming Seltos facelift      

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Upon arrival, the Seltos facelift will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor in the segment.

