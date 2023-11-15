CarWale
    New Toyota Camry unveiled globally

    Jay Shah

    • Gets updated cabin
    • Expected to be introduced in India in 2024

    Toyota has revealed the new generation Camry globally. The latest iteration of the mid-size sedan gets revised exterior styling, an updated cabin, and a hybrid powertrain.

    Toyota Camry Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the new Camry gets a revised and prominent front fascia and a new front bumper with wider air inlets. The design for the headlamps is new as well with sleeker daytime running lights. While the sleek and sloping roofline has been retained, the rear looks fresh with a new diffuser, dual exhaust tips, and new tail lamp clusters.

    Toyota Camry Dashboard

    The cabin is thoroughly new with improvements and enhancements on the tech front. Depending on the variant one chooses, the additions are a bigger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10-inch head-up display.

    The cabin can be had in either black and blue theme or Cockpit Red. Besides this, the Camry also packs in ADAS features such as front cross traffic alert, lane change assist, traffic jam assist, a 360-degree monitor, and park assist with emergency braking.

    Toyota Camry Front View

    With this update, the Camry is now offered with a single hybrid powertrain. It is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid engine that can be had in front and all-wheel-drive configurations. These have tuned outputs of 225bhp and 232bhp, respectively.

    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
