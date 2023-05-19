CarWale
    New India-bound Hyundai i20 facelift unveiled: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,905 Views
    New India-bound Hyundai i20 facelift unveiled: Now in pictures

    Last week, Korean automobile brand Hyundai unveiled the i20 facelift for the European market. The refreshed version of the premium hatchback gets an updated exterior design, new features, and new colour options. Let us take a closer look at the model in images.

    Hyundai i20 Left Front Three Quarter

    The facelifted Hyundai i20 gets a redesigned fascia with minor but subtly noticeable updates. U-front, it gets a redesigned bumper with a new triangular insert on either side.

    Hyundai i20 Front Bumper

    The grille and air dam of the model have undergone minor revisions, and the Hyundai logo has been moved from the grille to the lower section of the bonnet.

    Hyundai i20 Front View

    Also up for offer are full LED headlamps.

    Hyundai i20 Left Side View

    The side profile benefits from a new set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Lower variants of the model, meanwhile, will get 16-inch units.

    Hyundai i20 Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of colours, it gets new options including Lumen Grey, Meta Blue Pearl, and the one you see in the images here, Lime Metallic.

    Hyundai i20 Left Front Three Quarter

    The roof is finished in a contrasting shade of gloss black, thus getting a dual-tone look.

    Hyundai i20 Rear View

    Towards the rear, changes of the i20 facelift are limited to a tweaked bumper and a new diffuser.

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    The interior and cabin of the facelifted i20 are carried over from the outgoing version. This model though, now comes equipped with ADAS.

    Hyundai i20 Right Front Three Quarter

    A few notable features of the model include a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, six airbags, cruise control, automatic climate control, BlueLink connectivity, TPMS, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    The i20, in its facelifted avatar, will be coming to Indian shores, although a timeline of the same remains unknown at the moment. We expect more details to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai i20 Gallery

    Popular Videos

