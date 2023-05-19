New India-bound Hyundai i20 facelift unveiled: Now in pictures

Last week, Korean automobile brand Hyundai unveiled the i20 facelift for the European market. The refreshed version of the premium hatchback gets an updated exterior design, new features, and new colour options. Let us take a closer look at the model in images.

The facelifted Hyundai i20 gets a redesigned fascia with minor but subtly noticeable updates. U-front, it gets a redesigned bumper with a new triangular insert on either side.

The grille and air dam of the model have undergone minor revisions, and the Hyundai logo has been moved from the grille to the lower section of the bonnet.

Also up for offer are full LED headlamps.

The side profile benefits from a new set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Lower variants of the model, meanwhile, will get 16-inch units.

In terms of colours, it gets new options including Lumen Grey, Meta Blue Pearl, and the one you see in the images here, Lime Metallic.

The roof is finished in a contrasting shade of gloss black, thus getting a dual-tone look.

Towards the rear, changes of the i20 facelift are limited to a tweaked bumper and a new diffuser.

The interior and cabin of the facelifted i20 are carried over from the outgoing version. This model though, now comes equipped with ADAS.

A few notable features of the model include a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, six airbags, cruise control, automatic climate control, BlueLink connectivity, TPMS, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The i20, in its facelifted avatar, will be coming to Indian shores, although a timeline of the same remains unknown at the moment. We expect more details to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.