MG Hector gets new alloy wheels

- New design for 18-inch wheels

- Offered in Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro trims

MG Motor India has revised the alloy wheel’s design for the Hector. The SUV that is available across six variants can be had in 17- and 18-inch wheels. Now, the 18-inch wheels that are offered in the higher variants get a new pattern.

New 18-inch alloy wheels

The new 18-inch alloys get a swirl dual-tone finish and replace the older one. Meanwhile, there are no changes to the 17-inch wheels that are offered in the lower variants. While the Style trims get steel wheels, the Shine variant is fitted with 17-inch alloys.

Hector BS6 2 engines

The Hector’s 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines are now BS6 Phase 2-compliant and can run on an E20 fuel blend. The turbo-petrol motor puts out 141bhp and 250Nm of torque whereas the diesel mill churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit.

MG Hector prices

Last week, the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus were hiked by up to Rs. 76,000. As a result, the Hector range now has a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).