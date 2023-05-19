Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol – CarWale tested mileage revealed

- Petrol only model has a claimed mileage of 16.13kmpl

- Available in G and GX variants

The Toyota Innova Hycross comes with two powertrain options. A 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque in the petrol-only version whereas the hybrid gets a 2.0-litre unit with an electric system that makes 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. Both engine options are paired to CVT and e-CVT units respectively. We have tested the petrol-only version of the Innova Hycross and here’s the real-world fuel efficiency that we got.

Toyota Innova Hycross claimed mileage

The Hycross, in its petrol avatar, has a claimed mileage of 16.13kmpl, while the hybrid version is claimed at 23.24kmpl. The petrol version is available in G and GX variants while the hybrid version is offered in VX, ZX, and ZX (O) variants.

Toyota Innova Hycross CarWale tested mileage

For our mileage tests, we drove the Hycross petrol for nearly 80kms in the city and 90kms on the highway. After the completion of the tests, we got 7.02kmpl in the city and 11.10kmpl on the highway. As for the mileage calculated by the car’s onboard computer, the MID showed 8.7kmpl in the city and 15.2kmpl on the highway.

Waiting period and variants availability

Toyota recently announced that it has paused bookings of the top-spec Innova Hycross hybrid variants. Due to the ongoing supply challenges, the brand has stopped taking bookings for the ZX and ZX (O) variants in the petrol-hybrid line-up. Currently the waiting period for some of the variants is as long as two years although select petrol-only variants can be had much sooner.