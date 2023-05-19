CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol – CarWale tested mileage revealed

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    12,607 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol – CarWale tested mileage revealed

    - Petrol only model has a claimed mileage of 16.13kmpl

    - Available in G and GX variants 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Engine Shot

    The Toyota Innova Hycross comes with two powertrain options. A 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque in the petrol-only version whereas the hybrid gets a 2.0-litre unit with an electric system that makes 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. Both engine options are paired to CVT and e-CVT units respectively. We have tested the petrol-only version of the Innova Hycross and here’s the real-world fuel efficiency that we got. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross claimed mileage 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Hycross, in its petrol avatar, has a claimed mileage of 16.13kmpl, while the hybrid version is claimed at 23.24kmpl. The petrol version is available in G and GX variants while the hybrid version is offered in VX, ZX, and ZX (O) variants.

    Toyota Innova Hycross CarWale tested mileage

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Rear Three Quarter

    For our mileage tests, we drove the Hycross petrol for nearly 80kms in the city and 90kms on the highway. After the completion of the tests, we got 7.02kmpl in the city and 11.10kmpl on the highway. As for the mileage calculated by the car’s onboard computer, the MID showed 8.7kmpl in the city and 15.2kmpl on the highway. 

    Waiting period and variants availability 

    Toyota recently announced that it has paused bookings of the top-spec Innova Hycross hybrid variants. Due to the ongoing supply challenges, the brand has stopped taking bookings for the ZX and ZX (O) variants in the petrol-hybrid line-up. Currently the waiting period for some of the variants is as long as two years although select petrol-only variants can be had much sooner. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai partners with Shell to expand EV charging infrastructure in India
     Next 
    New India-bound Hyundai i20 facelift unveiled: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2462 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2338 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 96.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser
    Rs. 13.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Hycross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 22.39 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 23.34 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 21.74 Lakh
    PuneRs. 22.18 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 23.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 20.65 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 22.70 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 21.75 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2462 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2338 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol – CarWale tested mileage revealed