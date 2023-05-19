Hyundai partners with Shell to expand EV charging infrastructure in India

- To install DC fast chargers across 36 EV dealerships in India

- Will also consider installing 120kW DC fast chargers

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has signed a memorandum of agreement with Shell India to expand its charging infrastructure in India. The alliance aims to install DC fast chargers across 36 EV dealerships in the country, signaling a significant step towards promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in India. Shell India will also consider installing 120kW DC fast chargers in dealers instead of 60kW DC fast chargers if feasible.

The MoA was signed between Hyundai Motor India and Shell India in the presence of Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director, Hyundai Motor India, and Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India, at HMIL's headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana. The strategic partnership aims at the expansion of charging infrastructure for BEV in India.

Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “As a customer-centric organization, we are constantly striving to enhance customer convenience and pursue strategic partnerships that would support the government’s vision of clean mobility. We are glad to announce our partnership with Shell India to further expand Hyundai’s EV ecosystem in India and enhance our BEV charging network. Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve a national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power up the nations’ electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL Dealerships.”