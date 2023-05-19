CarWale
    Toyota to host ‘Great 4x4 X-Pedition’ for its SUV owners

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota to host 'Great 4x4 X-Pedition' for its SUV owners

    - Restricted to owners of Hilux, Fortuner 4x4, LC300, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD

    - To start from 26 May, 2023 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that it will host the first-ever “Great 4x4 X-Pedition’ for its off-road enthusiasts. These drives have been designed to engage with the country-wide 4x4 SUV community and will be held in four zones namely, North, South, East, and West.

    Toyota Front View

    Each of the events will feature a convoy of SUVs that will include owners of the Hilux, Fortuner 4x4, LC300, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD. The company will also lay special 4WD tracks that will include obstacles, covering articulation, side inclines, ramblers, deep ditches, slush, rocky bed, and more.

    Toyota Right Front Three Quarter

    The first leg of the event is scheduled to be held in South India starting from 26 May, 2023. The chosen route explores scenic beauty and historical places starting from Bangalore and moving further to cover the locations of Hassan and Sakleshpur. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, 'Toyota believes in bringing unlimited experiences to its customers. In this direction, Toyota’s 4x4 Great X-Pedition is designed to create a new platform and connect with the 4x4 enthusiasts’ group, enriching their experiences by providing them an opportunity through an unforgettable journey with us that will remain etched in their memories for life. Furthermore, TKM’s foray into 4X4 drives in India will allow the SUV enthusiasts to unleash the true potential of their proudly owned vehicles and further enhance their active outdoor lifestyles.”

