Maruti Jimny White colour spotted in showroom

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is scheduled to make its debut in the Indian market in the second week of May. The car manufacturer presented the model at the Auto Expo 2023 and is now preparing for its release. This lifestyle SUV is offered in two variants across seven colour options.

Recently, Maruti Jimny’s top-spec variant was spotted at a showroom. The model on display was finished in Pearl Arctic White exterior paint. And as seen in the images, the off-roader gets chunky wheel arches, body-coloured door handles, blacked-out ORVMs, and contrasting alloy wheels.

In addition to Pearl Arctic White, the Jimny is offered in six other colour options: Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a bluish-black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a black roof.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that can produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. There are two transmission options available, a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. The SUV also comes with the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system.

Image source: Real Gaadi