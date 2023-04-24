CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Fronx mid-spec variants spotted; launching in India today

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    22,387 Views
    Maruti Fronx mid-spec variants spotted; launching in India today

    - Fronx prices in India to be announced at 10am

    - Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

    Ahead of its launch and price announcement in India that will take place at 10 am, the mid-spec variants of the Maruti Fronx have been spotted at a dealer facility. Bookings of the Baleno-based coupe SUV, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, are open for Rs. 11,000.

    Maruti Fronx variant and colour options

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front View

    As seen in the images here, the Maruti Fronx was spotted in two variants, including Delta and Delta+. The model will be available in five variants across eight colour options, with the latter including mono tone and dual-tone paintjobs.

    New Fronx Delta variant

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter

    The Delta variant of the Maruti Fronx gets features like a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, steel wheels with wheel covers, halogen projector headlamps, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, and a speed alert system.

    2023 Fronx Delta+ variant

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Rear Three Quarter

    Compared to the Delta variant it is based on, the new Fronx base variant comes equipped with additional features including LED DRLs, LED headlamps, alloy wheels, and automatic headlamps with a follow-me-home function.

    Fronx engine and transmission

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Infotainment System

    The Fronx will arrive with two powertrains, including a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the turbo-petrol offering produces 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit, an AMT unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Fronx and our review is now live on the website.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    ₹ 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Jimny White colour spotted in showroom
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition – Top feature highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6601 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17249 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    ₹ 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    ₹ 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    ₹ 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    ₹ 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi ₹ 8.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6601 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17249 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Fronx mid-spec variants spotted; launching in India today