Maruti Fronx mid-spec variants spotted; launching in India today

- Fronx prices in India to be announced at 10am

- Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

Ahead of its launch and price announcement in India that will take place at 10 am, the mid-spec variants of the Maruti Fronx have been spotted at a dealer facility. Bookings of the Baleno-based coupe SUV, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, are open for Rs. 11,000.

Maruti Fronx variant and colour options

As seen in the images here, the Maruti Fronx was spotted in two variants, including Delta and Delta+. The model will be available in five variants across eight colour options, with the latter including mono tone and dual-tone paintjobs.

New Fronx Delta variant

The Delta variant of the Maruti Fronx gets features like a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, steel wheels with wheel covers, halogen projector headlamps, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, and a speed alert system.

2023 Fronx Delta+ variant

Compared to the Delta variant it is based on, the new Fronx base variant comes equipped with additional features including LED DRLs, LED headlamps, alloy wheels, and automatic headlamps with a follow-me-home function.

Fronx engine and transmission

The Fronx will arrive with two powertrains, including a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the turbo-petrol offering produces 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit, an AMT unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Fronx and our review is now live on the website.

