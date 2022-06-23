CarWale
    Kia Carens scores three stars in GNCAP crash test

    Jay Shah

    - 9.30 points out of 17 in adult occupant safety

    - Test model was equipped with six airbags, ABS, ISOFIX anchorages, and seatbelt tensioners and reminder

    The India-made Kia Carens has been tested by GNCAP and scored three stars in the crash test. The test model of the MPV was equipped with six airbags, front seatbelt pretensioners, seatbelt reminder, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages in the second-row seats. 

    In terms of adult occupant protection, the Carens scored 9.30 out of 17 points. The test was conducted at 64kmph where the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was rated good.  The bodyshell and footwell area were rated as unstable and were not capable of bearing further loadings. 

    The Kia Carens scored 30.99 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. The seat for the three-year-old child was installed with ISOFIX and a top tether. However, it was not able to prevent excessive head excursion and offered poor protection to the head and fair protection to the chest. The child seat for one-year-old was fitted with ISOFIX and a support leg. It offered good protection to the head and chest. 

    The standard safety features on the Kia Carens include six airbags, all four disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS, ESC, rear parking sensors, and hill-assist control. 

