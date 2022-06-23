New Maruti Suzuki Brezza production begins; photos leaked

- The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India on 30 June

- The model will be available in four variants across nine colours

Maruti Suzuki will be launching the new Brezza in the country on 30 June. Ahead of its price announcement, images shared on the web reveal multiple units of the sub-four metre SUV, revealing that production of the model has commenced at the brand’s factory.

As seen in the images here, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza features two units, finished in a shade of Red and silver each. The former is likely to be the top variant while the latter could be an entry-level variant. The model will be offered in four variants across nine colours, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit. The power figures are likely to be rated at 103bhp and 138Nm. Maruti teased the features of the new Brezza earlier today, and you can read all about it here.

