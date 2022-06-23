CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – What we know so far

    Nikhil Puthran

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – What we know so far

    - Production-ready model to be unveiled on 1 July 2022

    - Expected launch around the festive season later this year 

    Toyota’s upcoming mid-size SUV is due for its official unveil in India on 1 July. It is believed that the upcoming model might be called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a name that was trademarked by the company last year. This new mid-size SUV will also spawn a Maruti variant under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership agreement. Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder. 

    Exterior

    Toyota’s upcoming mid-size SUV is yet to officially unveil the vehicle in India. However, the test mules spotted in the past reveal the split headlamp design and sleek LED DRLs on either sides which are complemented by a thick single slat glossy black grille with a chrome insert. Further, the vehicle is expected to feature a large air dam, and glossy black finish for the roof and the ORVMs. 

    Interior

    Toyota has been tight-lipped about the feature list in the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In an effort to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, the upcoming Toyota mid-size SUV is expected to be equipped with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), and an electric sunroof. Further, the vehicle might also offer connected car technology. 

    Engine

    The upcoming Toyota mid-size SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine which will come mated to both manual and automatic transmission options. More details on the technical specifications will be known post the official unveil.

