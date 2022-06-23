New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- Will also get a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera

- To be powered by the K15C petrol engine with idle start/stop technology

As we inch closer to the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the carmaker has confirmed several new features that will be offered with the SUV. This includes a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and an electric sunroof. Now, a newly released teaser reveals the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that Maruti calls ‘SmartPlay Pro+’.

This nine-inch touchscreen infotainment is a familiar unit that made its debut a few months back in the new Baleno. It sits atop the dashboard and gets a new interface with a bigger display screen than the previous system. Moreover, the sound duties will be handled by ARKAMYS. It will also offer several preset ambience sounds. Besides this, the new Brezza’s cabin will sport a black and brown theme along with a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, and new controls for the HVAC system. You can know more about the features of the upcoming new Brezza here.

In terms of powertrain, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by the K15C petrol engine. The same is also seen on the recently launched Ertiga and the XL6 which gets Dual Jet and Dual VVT with idle start/stop technology. It will be mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

We expect the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza to be priced from Rs 8 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). That said, the new Brezza will go up against the new Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300.