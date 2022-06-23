CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,006 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    - Will also get a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera

    - To be powered by the K15C petrol engine with idle start/stop technology

    As we inch closer to the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the carmaker has confirmed several new features that will be offered with the SUV. This includes a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and an electric sunroof. Now, a newly released teaser reveals the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that Maruti calls ‘SmartPlay Pro+’.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Sunroof/Moonroof

    This nine-inch touchscreen infotainment is a familiar unit that made its debut a few months back in the new Baleno. It sits atop the dashboard and gets a new interface with a bigger display screen than the previous system. Moreover, the sound duties will be handled by ARKAMYS. It will also offer several preset ambience sounds. Besides this, the new Brezza’s cabin will sport a black and brown theme along with a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, and new controls for the HVAC system. You can know more about the features of the upcoming new Brezza here. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Head-Up Display (HUD)

    In terms of powertrain, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by the K15C petrol engine. The same is also seen on the recently launched Ertiga and the XL6 which gets Dual Jet and Dual VVT with idle start/stop technology. It will be mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

    We expect the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza to be priced from Rs 8 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). That said, the new Brezza will go up against the new Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to attract a waiting period of two months

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4828 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4828 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system