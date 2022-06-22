CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to attract a waiting period of two months

    Nikhil Puthran

    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to attract a waiting period of two months

    - To be powered by a 1.5-litre smart hybrid petrol engine

    - Maruti has accumulated around 20,000 bookings for the outgoing Vitara Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the key contributors to Maruti Suzuki’s sales in India. The company recently announced that it has sold over 7.5 lakh units of the Vitara Brezza in the country in the last six years, since its launch. As the company gears up to launch the 2022 Brezza in the country on 30 June, media reports reveal that the waiting period for the upcoming Brezza is likely to stretch up to two months as the company has accumulated around 20,000 bookings for the outgoing model.

    Moreover, as per reports, Maruti Suzuki has a pending order book accounting for 3,15,000 units, of which 40 per cent of bookings are for CNG models. That said, the company is reportedly working on avoiding long waiting periods for the new Brezza. The updated model will be available in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. In terms of features, the vehicle will get a sunroof for the first time in addition to features like a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, a 12V socket in the rear row, and a push start/stop button. 

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-litre smart hybrid petrol engine with Dual VVT and Dual Jet technology. The engine will come mated to a five-speed manual and a new six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Click here, to learn more about the variants and the features of the Brezza facelift. 

    Source - ETA

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Audi A4 prices to be hiked up to Rs 2.63 lakh

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4828 Views
    30 Likes

