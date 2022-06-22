CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi A4 prices to be hiked up to Rs 2.63 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    442 Views
    Audi A4 prices to be hiked up to Rs 2.63 lakh

    - Audi will hike prices across the variant line-up of the A4

    - The brand will also launch the A8 L facelift in India next month

    According to a leaked internal document, Audi India plans to hike the prices of the A4 sedan by up to Rs 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike will vary based on the choice of variant and will come into effect from 1 July, 2022.

    As seen in the leaked document, the Premium variant of the Audi A4 will witness a hike of Rs 2.63 lakh, while the Premium Plus variant of the model will soon cost Rs 1.38 lakh more than the outgoing price list. Prices of the Technology variant will be increased by Rs 98,000.

    Audi A4 Front View

    Meanwhile, Audi India will also be launching the A8 L facelift in the country next month. The carmaker has already teased the model and begun accepting bookings before the price announcement that will take place on 12 July. To know more about the 2022 A8 L, click here.

    Image Source

    Audi A4 Image
    Audi A4
    ₹ 40.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Octavia crosses new sales milestone in India; delivers 1,01,111 units

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi A4 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2938 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi A4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 48.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 51.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 47.79 Lakh
    Pune₹ 48.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 50.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 45.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 49.13 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 50.22 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 45.16 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2938 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi A4 prices to be hiked up to Rs 2.63 lakh