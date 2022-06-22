Audi A4 prices to be hiked up to Rs 2.63 lakh

- Audi will hike prices across the variant line-up of the A4

- The brand will also launch the A8 L facelift in India next month

According to a leaked internal document, Audi India plans to hike the prices of the A4 sedan by up to Rs 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike will vary based on the choice of variant and will come into effect from 1 July, 2022.

As seen in the leaked document, the Premium variant of the Audi A4 will witness a hike of Rs 2.63 lakh, while the Premium Plus variant of the model will soon cost Rs 1.38 lakh more than the outgoing price list. Prices of the Technology variant will be increased by Rs 98,000.

Meanwhile, Audi India will also be launching the A8 L facelift in the country next month. The carmaker has already teased the model and begun accepting bookings before the price announcement that will take place on 12 July. To know more about the 2022 A8 L, click here.

Image Source