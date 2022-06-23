CarWale
    2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 spotted undergoing tests in the Alps

    Gajanan Kashikar

    2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 spotted undergoing tests in the Alps

    The new-generation AMG GLC 63 prototype was recently spied in the Austrian Alps ahead of its probable world premiere later this year. It will feature a new hybrid powertrain in favour of the legendary 4.0-litre V8 engine, following the suit of the all-new upcoming C63.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Left Front Three Quarter

    The all-new C63 and GLC 63 are revolutionary models for Mercedes-AMG; the first-ever 63 badge performance sports cars to get a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. The GLC 63, as claimed, will benefit from the newly developed four-cylinder hybrid powertrain which leverages the AMG’s Formula 1 race car technology, such as the tried and tested electronically-powered turbocharger. Interestingly, this four-cylinder hybrid engine is believed to produce more power than the previous V8-powered 63 badge performance cars.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Left Rear Three Quarter

    The hardly camouflaged GLC 63 prototype appears to be a production-ready model and is likely to have reached the final phase of testing. The camouflage on the model hides the AMG-spec front and rear bumpers, new side skirts, and the redesigned roof spoiler. Besides this, it features a Pan-Americana radiator grille, drilled disc brakes with AMG callipers, and the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber. Not to mention, the new square-shaped quad exhaust tips are also visible in the spy photographs.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Dashboard

    What’s more? Mercedes-AMG is expected to tweak the chassis to achieve more stiffness and outfit it with a host of performance-oriented equipment from the AMG inventory.

    On the inside, the GLC 63 will have an identical interior design and new MBUX setup as the recently showcased GLC. Mercedes-AMG, however, will bestow it with the AMG steering wheel, AMG-spec user interface for the driver display and infotainment system, high-grade upholstery, and bucket seats.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Right Rear Three Quarter
