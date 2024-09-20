Maruti WagonR Waltz Limited Edition launched; prices start at Rs. 5.65 lakh

Offered in three variants

Gets multiple feature and cosmetic updates

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new special edition version in the WagonR range. Priced from Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, it is called the WagonR Waltz Limited Edition. This new offering gets visual enhancements and feature additions over the standard car.

Compared to the vanilla WagonR, the new Waltz Limited Edition gets fog lights, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, front chrome grille, fog light garnish, side skirts, and body side moulding. Inside, the new version receives new floor mats, styling kit, 6.2-inch touchscreen music system, security system, and a reverse parking camera. A few safety features of this model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and hill hold control.

The Maruti WagonR Waltz Limited Edition is offered in three variants – LXi, VXi, and ZXi. It is available with 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines mated with manual and AMT (AGS in Maruti speak) transmissions. Also up for offer is a CNG derivative.