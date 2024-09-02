Exclusive! Maruti S-Presso and Alto K10 prices in India reduced

Applicable to select variants

Both cars were recently updated with ESP as standard across the range

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of two models in its product range. Both these products, the Alto K10 and the S-Presso, are sold via the brand’s Arena range of dealerships.

The Maruti S-Presso has witnessed a price reduction of Rs. 2,000, applicable exclusively to the LXi petrol variant. Similarly, the Alto K10 has become affordable by Rs. 6,500. Notably, this revision applies to the VXi petrol variant.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki enhanced the feature list of the Alto K10 and the S-Presso by adding Electronic Stability Program (ESP) across the variant range. Both these cars, along with the Celerio, get the Dream Series edition at a special price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We have detailed all the features and specifications of the same and you can read it on our website.