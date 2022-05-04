CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport spied testing once again on Indian roads

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Gets sporty cosmetic details

    - Spotted with an ‘On Test by ARAI’ sticker on the rear windscreen 

    For the second time in a week, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport has been spied testing sans camouflage in India. Like the last time, the vehicle sported the ‘On Test by ARAI’ sticker on the rear windscreen. Recently, the Indian automaker introduced the updated version of the Wagon R, Baleno, Ertiga, and the XL6. The Swift Sport might turn out to be the latest addition to the company’s product lineup.

    Based on what can be seen, the Swift Sport gets distinctive styling elements such as a roof-mounted spoiler, Red coloured Sport lettering under the Swift badge, and a reverse parking camera. Moreover, the hatchback gets black cladding in the lower half of the bumper with dual exhaust tips. Apart from these, the sportier version of the Swift also offers dual-tone alloy wheels which are flanked by the sleek side skirts. 

    The interior details are not known for now, however, the vehicle is expected to get sporty red inserts on the upholstery to highlight the sporty character. Most of the existing features in the top-spec version of the regular Swift will be retained in the Swift Sport. If launched, the Swift Sport will take on the likes of the Hyundai i20 N Line. Mechanical details are not known for now and will be known at a later date. 

    In the international market, the Swift Sport is powered by the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine which generates an impressive 127bhp and 235Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The Swift Sport is capable of attaining speeds in excess of 210kmph. 

