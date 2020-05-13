Please Tell Us Your City

  Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be supplied to Toyota soon

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be supplied to Toyota soon

May 13, 2020, 09:50 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
656 Views
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be supplied to Toyota soon

- Maruti Suzuki to supply Vitara Brezza to Toyota under the Suzuki-Toyota JV

- The model is likely to be known as the Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Suzuki approved the supply of the Vitara Brezza to Toyota. The model will be the second product after the Baleno to be supplied under the Suzuki-Toyota Joint Venture (JV). The Vitara Brezza is likely to be known as the Urban Cruiser under the Toyota range, details of which are available here.

Compared to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to receive design updates in the form of a new grille and the Toyota badging in multiple locations such as the tail gate, alloy wheels and steering wheel.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser, based on the Vitara Brezza, will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is expected to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. The model is likely to be launched later this year, once the Coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

