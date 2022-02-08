Porsche Taycan EV deliveries begin in India

- First customer Porsche Taycan EV delivered in Delhi

- The model was launched in India last year, with prices starting at Rs 1.50 crore

Porsche India has commenced deliveries of the Taycan EV in the country, as the first customer unit was delivered to its owner by Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR. The electric vehicle was launched in India in November last year, with prices starting at Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom).

The Porsche Taycan EV seen in the images here is a Turbo variant, finished in a shade of Mamba Green Metallic, and features a set of 20-inch turbo-aero wheels. The model is available in a total of four variants including Taycan RWD, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and, Taycan Turbo S. The brand also offers the Taycan Cross Turismo, details of which can be read here.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo EV here is powered by a 93.4kWh battery pack that produces 671bhp and 850Nm of torque. This motor is claimed to return a range of up to 452kms in a single charge. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 260kmph. To know more about the Taycan EV range, click here.