Renault surpasses 8 lakh customers milestone in India

- Renault crosses new sales milestone in a decade of its India presence

- India isamong the top five global markets for Renault

French automaker, Renault has reached a new milestone of 8,00,000 customers within a decade of its presence in India. In the last 10 years, the company claims to have made significant progress in the country, which includes setting up of world-class technology centre, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, logistics, and design centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “We are extremely delighted to have crossed the eight lakh sales milestone in India. This has been a phenomenal journey and I would like to thank all our customers, dealers, suppliers, employees, manufacturing, and engineering teams for their immense support and belief in the brand. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault’s growth story in India.”

Speaking of accomplishments, the company stated that despite challenging market conditions, the Kiger has emerged as one of the strong volume drivers in 2021. On the other hand, Renault’s entry-level model for the Indian market, the Kwid recently crossed the four lakh sales milestone in the country, while the Triber was awarded four stars by the Global NCAP. Moreover, the company has also been an active participant in the Make-in-India initiative. Furthermore, Renault claims that India is among the top five global markets.

In the last two years Renault boasts of adding more than 150 facilities, 530 sales outlets, and more than 530 service touchpoints. Additionally, the company claims to offer over 250 Workshop On Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite locations across the country.