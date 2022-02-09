CarWale
    2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    317 Views
    The world's most powerful luxury production SUV has been unveiled recently by Aston Martin. It is the new DBX 707, which will also be the flagship model of the brand. This latest SUV in the British carmaker's DBX range gets many cosmetic and mechanical updates to make it the fastest production SUV yet. Here's a picture gallery of the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga competitor.

    Rear View

    A re-tuned 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing a humongous 700bhp and 900Nm of torque helps set its pace. Mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it sends power to all four wheels.

    Right Side View

    Aston Martin claims that this DBX 707 is capable of doing the 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.5 seconds, the fastest any proper SUV can achieve yet.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    In addition to the mechanical updates, plenty of aero upgrades and cosmetic changes also form a part of this menacingly fast machine.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    To start off, restyled air intakes, a bigger radiator grille, and refreshed LED DRLs are just a few elements you'll notice at the front.

    Wheel

    Move on to the sides and you'll also see that the SUV rides on massive 23-inch forged alloy wheels. Then, it's equipped with large ceramic brakes too, for improved stopping power.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Round at the back, it sports a large diffuser and an integrated roof spoiler as well. And it’s not surprising that the DBX 707 also features quad exhausts to add to the sporty appeal.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Although DBX 707's cabin is similar to the standard vehicle, it still gets new sporty seats and a new driving mode selector.

    Dashboard
