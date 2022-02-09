Top-three bestselling Tata cars in India in January 2022

Indian automaker, Tata Motors has witnessed a significant rise in sales in the last few years. Back in 2021, Tata Motors had been on a roll with the Nexon in both the ICE version and the electric version. Additionally, the company further expanded the electric line-up with the Tigor EV and the Punch sub-compact SUV.

In January 2022, Tata Motors registered an impressive 51.1 per cent growth in sales with 40,780-unit sales as compared to 26,980-unit sales in January 2021. Overall, in terms of sales, Tata Motors claimed the third rank, followed by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in the first and second ranks. The top three bestselling models for Tata Motors in the country last month are as follows.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has been the bestselling model for the company for a while now. The Nexon has further witnessed a healthy 68 per cent growth in sales with 13,816-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 8,225-unit sales in the same period last year. Apart from the ICE version, the electric version has also witnessed strong growth in sales due to the steadily rising fuel prices in the country.

Tata Punch

The Punch sub-compact SUV is a strong contributor to the company sales and is also the second bestselling Tata model in the country. Launched in October 2021, the latest model from Tata Motors was quick to gain popularity in the country and has registered 10,027-unit sales in January 2022. Moreover, the vehicle also featured among the top-10 bestselling cars in the country last month. It will be interesting to see if the Punch outsells the Nexon in the months to come.

Tata Tiago

Despite a 25 per cent drop in sales last month, Tiago emerged as the third bestselling model. Tata’s entry-level model registered 5,195-unit sales in January 2022 as against 6,909-unit sales in January 2021. Additionally, with the recent introduction of the CNG version, we expect to see a significant rise in sales this month. To learn more about the Tata Tiago i-CNG, click here.