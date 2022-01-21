CarWale
    Tata Tiago i-CNG – All you need to know

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    759 Views
    Tata Tiago i-CNG – All you need to know

    - Available in XE, XM, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ dual-tone options 

    - Powered by the existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine generating 72bhp/95Nm

    Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio are two popular hatchbacks in the budget segments. However, until now, Celerio had been enjoying an upper hand with the CNG option. Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced its new-generation model, wherein the S-CNG option is available in the mid-spec VXi variant. To strengthen competition and make the most of the growing demand for CNG models, Tata Motors has introduced the Tiago i-CNG in India. Interestingly, unlike the Celerio, the Tiago offers a CNG option across the line-up, except the XZ and NRG variants. 

    Mechanically, the Tata Tiago i-CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission unit. The Tiago i-CNG currently is the most powerful CNG hatchback in the country. The hatchback has a 60-litres water filling capacity for CNG and a 35-litre petrol fuel tank. The company claims that the suspension has been re-tuned to deliver a superior drive quality with 168mm of ground clearance. 

    In terms of safety, it is believed that i-CNG unit utilises high-quality stainless-steel tube and fitting, and has also been tested across temperatures and pressures to prevent gas leaks. When the fuel lid is opened, the Micro Switch switches off the ignition and prevents the vehicle from starting until the lid is securely closed. Additionally, the thermal incident protection cuts off the supply of CNG to the engine in case of a thermal incident, and the gas is released from the cylinder into the atmosphere through a special nozzle. The system is also capable of automatically switching from CNG to petrol mode in case of gas leaks. 

    The i-CNG unit features a single advanced ECU unit that ensures seamless shifting between CNG and petrol, and also maintains optimum air-fuel ratio for superior performance and high fuel efficiency. The NGV 1 receptacle special nozzle enables faster and safer refuelling. The Tiago i-CNG can be started in the CNG mode and is also capable of automatically switching from CNG to petrol mode in case of low CNG levels. Furthermore, the i-CNG variants are fitted with a modular fuel filter that only requires cartilage changes instead of entire filter replacement.

