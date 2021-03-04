New Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo unveiled

The premium German performance car manufacturer, Porsche has globally unveiled its latest electric sports car, the Taycan Cross Turismo. The new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will carry forward the distinctive characteristic of the Taycan, such as superior performance and long range. Additionally, the new model will also offer more headroom of 47mm for rear seat occupants along with a large luggage compartment of 1,200-litres.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is available in four variants – Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. Read below to learn more about the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

Design

Visually, the Taycan Cross Turismo is closely based on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, which was showcased at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Its silhouette is defined by the sporty, falling roof line towards the rear – called the flyline by Porsche designers. It gets off-road design elements in the form of wheel arch trims, unique lower aprons at the front and rear as well as the side sills.

The off-road design package additionally offer special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills. Apart from visual enhancement, it also provides protection from stone impacts. Like the Taycan sports saloon, the new Cross Turismo also features innovative elements such as the glass-effect Porsche lettering in the light bar.

Interior

The Taycan Cross Turismo gets a familiar layout with the wing-shaped upper and lower sections of the dashboard that are stretched across the entire width of the car. The curved instrument cluster forms the highest point on the dashboard. Additionally, you get a 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional front passenger display which is combined to form an integrated glass band in a black-panel look.

The off-road design package includes a compass installed on the top of the dashboard in combination with the Off-Road Design package.

Technology

The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyses and synchronises all chassis systems in real time. Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the chassis of the Taycan Cross Turismo. Adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) electronic damper control system is standard. Moreover, the air suspension includes a Smartlift function as standard. The system adjusts the ride height automatically at certain recurring locations such as road humps or garage driveways. Such positions can be stored by simply pressing the chassis button.

The Gravel mode driving programme takes care of the light off-road terrain such as gravel tracks or muddy road surfaces. In this mode, the ride height is raised by 30 millimetres compared with the saloon. The Gravel mode also influences the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Traction Management (PTM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and Porsche Stability Management (PSM) chassis systems, as well as the rear-axle transmission. The car’s throttle characteristics have also been designed specifically for off-road driving in terms of power delivery and control precision.

Performance

The Taycan Cross Turismo operates with a system voltage of 800V (voltage range 610 V to 835 V) instead of the 400V that is usual for electric cars. The standard two-deck Performance Battery Plus contains 33 cell modules consisting of 12 individual cells each (396 in total). The total capacity is 93.4kWh.

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo produces 375bhp in the regular mode and is capable of producing 469bhp with the launch control. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 5.1-seconds and has a top speed of 220kmph. The variant offers a driving range of anywhere between 389 – 456 km as per the WLTP standards.

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo produces 483bhp in the regular mode and with the overboost power with launch control, it produces 563bhp. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 4.1-seconds and has a top speed of 240kmph. The variant offers a driving range of anywhere between 388 – 452 km as per WLTP standards.

The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo produces 617bhp in the regular mode and with the overboost power with launch control, it produces 670bhp. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 3.3-seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph. The variant offers a driving range of anywhere between 395 – 452 km as per the WLTP standards.

The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo produces 617bhp in the regular mode and with the overboost power with launch control, it produces 751bhp. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 2.9-seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph. The variant offers a driving range of anywhere between 388 – 419 km as per the WLTP standards.

The Taycan Cross Turismo will be launched in the European markets in the summer of 2021. It is anticipated that the five largest markets for this Taycan version will be the US, the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany. Prices in Germany will start at 93,635 Euros (including 19 per cent VAT and country-specific equipment).