2021 Porsche Taycan EV range launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.5 crore

German sports carmaker Porsche has launched its first-ever pure-electric Taycan saloon and Cross Turismo in the country, with prices starting from Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). The four-door saloon is offered in a choice of four variants while the Cross Turismo is available in three trim levels. Meanwhile, Porsche has not disclosed the prices of other variants yet.

The Taycan saloon measures 4,963mm in length and has a 2,900mm wheelbase. Whereas, the Cross Turismo measures 4,974mm with a 2,904mm wheelbase. In terms of design, The Taycan models feature modern design, with a few typical Porsche touches. That includes the signature four-point daytime running lights, Matrix LED headlights, and rear LED lights with a light strip.

The cockpit of the Taycan is inspired by the iconic 911 from 1963. Moreover, it wears premium upholstery and also features four-zone temperature control. Besides, there are multiple displays inside that include a 16.8-inch curved digital driver display, a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8.4-inch touchscreen for air conditioning control.

The Taycan is available in two battery packs, namely Performance Battery and Performance Battery Plus with 79.2kWh and 93.4kWh respectively. Besides, the biggest battery provides a WLTP claimed range of up to 484km. Meanwhile, the fastest Turbo S can go from stationary to 100kmph in just 2.8 seconds.