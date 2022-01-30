CarWale
    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser log over one lakh unit sales

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    389 Views
    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser log over one lakh unit sales

    - Over 65,000 units of Toyota Glanza sold in 31 months

    - 66 per cent of buyers from Tier II and Tier III markets

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser compact SUV have recorded cumulative wholesales of over one lakh units. The Glanza was the first model to be launched under the Toyota-Suzuki alliance in June 2019 followed by the Urban Cruiser in September 2020. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Toyota Glanza has logged over 65,000 units while more than 35,000 units of the Urban Cruiser have been retailed. Toyota says that 66 per cent of customers were first-time Toyota buyers and belonged from Tier II and Tier III markets. Alongside, the automaker also offers several value-added services such as Express Maintenance 60 (EM60), Q Service, extended warranty, and service packages.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Left Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the success of Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Toyota takes great pride in its unrelenting efforts to ensure the highest customer satisfaction, and this milestone is a testament to the best ownership experience, exceptional sales & after-sales services, as well as peace of mind that is offered to every single Toyota customer. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have witnessed phenomenal success over the years, with the Glanza registering more than 25% growth when compared to its sales in 2020. Thanks to both these models that have helped us strike a defined balance to reach young aspiring customers, who desire to own a Toyota early in their lives.”

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Right Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, the carmaker unveiled the Hilux pick-up truck in India this month. The bookings for the lifestyle pick-up can be made for Rs 1 lakh with deliveries scheduled to begin from March 2022. The Hilux is offered in Standard and High trims with both manual and automatic gearboxes. To know more about the Toyota Hilux, click here.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser
    ₹ 8.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Maserati Grecale continues testing; interiors spied

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1512 Views
    11 Likes

