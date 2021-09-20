CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Kushaq Style AT variants with six airbags and TPMS launched in India at Rs 18 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,367 Views
    Skoda Kushaq Style AT variants with six airbags and TPMS launched in India at Rs 18 lakh

    - The Kushaq Style AT variant with additional safety features is available in 1.0 and 1.5 TSI variants

    - Deliveries of the updated model are set to commence towards the end of next month

    Launched back in June 2021, the Skoda Kushaq has crossed the 10,000 units booking milestone this month. The company has also chosen the occasion to introduce six airbags and TPMS in the Style automatic variants of the SUV. The Kushaq Style AT variants with the additional safety features is priced at a premium of Rs 40,000 (ex-showroom, all India) compared to the older variants. Deliveries of these variants are set to commence towards the end of October 2021.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kushaq is currently offered in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. Feature highlights of the SUV include the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Skoda lettering on the tail-gate, an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and wireless charging.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kushaq is powered by two engines including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our review here.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio continues testing; to get sequential turn indicators
     Next 
    Is this the Tata Altroz CNG?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4741 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.00 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.19 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.50 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.60 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.39 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4741 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq Style AT variants with six airbags and TPMS launched in India at Rs 18 lakh