Skoda Kushaq Style AT variants with six airbags and TPMS launched in India at Rs 18 lakh

Launched back in June 2021, the Skoda Kushaq has crossed the 10,000 units booking milestone this month. The company has also chosen the occasion to introduce six airbags and TPMS in the Style automatic variants of the SUV. The Kushaq Style AT variants with the additional safety features is priced at a premium of Rs 40,000 (ex-showroom, all India) compared to the older variants. Deliveries of these variants are set to commence towards the end of October 2021.

The Skoda Kushaq is currently offered in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. Feature highlights of the SUV include the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Skoda lettering on the tail-gate, an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and wireless charging.

The Skoda Kushaq is powered by two engines including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our review here.