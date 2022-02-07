CarWale
    Rolls-Royce Spectre begins testing on public roads

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Rolls-Royce Spectre begins testing on public roads

    - The Rolls-Royce Spectre will be the brand’s first fully electric vehicle

    - The model will be unveiled in late 2023

    Back in October last year, Rolls-Royce officially confirmed that it is working on a new, fully-electric model, which will be called the Spectre upon its arrival in Q4 2023. The model has now been spotted testing on public roads for the first time.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Front View

    As seen in the spy images here taken near Munich, the new Rolls-Royce Spectre clearly reflects a silhouette of the Wraith. Up-front, the model gets what seems to be a set of split headlamps, the signature Pantheon grille with a housing for the Spirit of Ecstasy logo, a wide air dam, and a sensor panel for autonomous features. The Spectre will be based on the brand’s Architecture of luxury platform which also underpins the new Phantom and Ghost, details of which are available here.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Right Side View

    On either side, the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre features the iconic suicide door design, a sloping roofline, and sleek five-spoke alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the model benefits from a set of vertical tail lights, a new rear bumper and horizontally-mounted reflectors. In case you didn’t notice, there’s no exhaust pipe at the posterior, hinting at the emission-free model’s powertrain.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre remain unknown at the moment, but what we do know for a fact is that it will be the most luxurious electric vehicle upon its arrival. Not much is known regarding the powertrain either, but we expect the model to be powered by a battery that could produce around 600-700bhp, and return a range of 700kms in a single charge. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost Image
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost
    ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
