    Skoda Slavia variant details revealed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    432 Views
    Skoda Slavia variant details revealed

    - Bookings open for Rs 11,000

    - Offered with two petrol engine options and five exterior colours

    Last week, Skoda Auto India took the sheets off its brand-new mid-size sedan offering for India – the Skoda Slavia. In a market that has been dominated by SUVs, Skoda has taken the valiant decision of bringing in an all-new sedan. While you can read more about the Slavia here, the pre-bookings for the sedan has commenced for Rs 11,000 and will be launched in early 2022. 

    Skoda Slavia Engine Shot

    The Slavia will be a petrol-only sedan and will share its powertrains from the recently launched Kushaq mid-size SUV. The first engine is the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. It will be mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. While the manual version will be offered in Active, Ambition, and Style trims, the automatic guise will be limited to only Ambition and Style variants. 

    Skoda Slavia Left Side View

    The second engine offering is the 1.5-litre TSI engine that is tuned to put out 148bhp and 250Nm torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and the famed seven-speed DSG unit. However, this engine is limited only to the top-spec Style trim. 

    Skoda Slavia Dashboard

    The feature highlights of the Slavia include LED headlamps and tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, touch-based automatic climate control, six airbags, and multi-collision brakes. The Slavia can be had in Carbon Steel, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, and Crystal Blue exterior shades. 

    When launched in the country early next year, the Skoda Slavia will go up against the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Honda City

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
