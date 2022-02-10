BMW X1, X5, 3 Series, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 2 lakh

- BMW India increases prices for select models

BMW India has increased the prices for select models in its product range with effect from January 2022. The company has hiked the prices of SUVs as well as sedans by up to Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices for the BMW X5 40d xLine and 40i MSport as well as the 730Ld DPE signature and 740 Li M Sport in the 7 Series range receive a price hike of up to Rs 2 lakh. The M340i too commands a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the price tag from last year.

The BMW 3 Series Grand Limousine range has now become pricier by up to Rs 1.60 lakh while the regular 3 Series variants have witnessed an increase of Rs 50,000 for select variants. Prices of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe have been increased by up to Rs 60,000.

The X1 20i SportX and xLine variants will now cost Rs 40,000 more than the outgoing prices of 2021. Meanwhile, the 5 Series receives a uniform hike of Rs 50,000 across the variant line-up, while prices of the 630d M Sport in the 6 Series range have risen by Rs 30,000. Prices for models such as the X7, X6, X5M, X4, 8 series, iX, Z4, M2, M5, and M8 remain unchanged. BMW recently launched the X3 facelift in India, details of which are available here. Prices for the LCI version of the SUV remain unchanged.