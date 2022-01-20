BMW X3 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 59.90 lakh

- The 2022 BMW X3 is available in two variants across a single powertrain

- The model gets a refreshed exterior design and new features on the inside

BMW has launched the facelifted X3 in India, with prices starting at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is available in two variants including 30i SportX Plus, and 30i M Sport. Pre-bookings for the SUV commenced in the country last week, details of which are available here.

In terms of design, the new BMW X3 facelift now gets a set of fully adaptive LED headlamps, a tweaked kidney grille, revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and a set of refreshed LED tail lights.

Inside, the 2022 BMW X3 now comes with features such as a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, park assist function, and a Harman Kardon-sourced surround sound music system.

Powering the BMW X3 facelift is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol that produces 252bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. A diesel variant is likely to join the line-up later. Rivals to the new X3 include the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Lexus NX, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the BMW X3 facelift (ex-showroom):

X3 facelift xDrive 30i SportX Plus: Rs 59.90 lakh

X3 facelift xDrive 30i M Sport: Rs 65.90 lakh