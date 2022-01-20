CarWale
    Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG vs Tata Tiago i-CNG

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG vs Tata Tiago i-CNG

    The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki is known for its wide range of CNG models. Recently, the company introduced the S-CNG option in the new-gen Celerio. That said, considering the steadily growing demand for CNG options in the hatchback segment, Tata Motors has also introduced the Tiago i-CNG in the country. 

    Read below to learn more about the key differences between them. 

    Exterior 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Side View

    The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG is underpinned by the modular Heartect platform. The vehicle gets a 3D organic sculpted design that features a new radiant signature front grille with chrome highlights. Furthermore, the vehicle gets animated sweeping headlamps along with droplet-styled taillamps. In terms of dimensions, the Celerio has a length of 3,695mm, a height of 1,555mm, and a width of 1,655mm, while the wheelbase stands at 2,435mm. Based on the variant, the vehicle can also be had with a set of 15-inch Urban Black alloy wheels.  

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Side View

    The Tiago i-CNG is based on the Tiago facelift which was introduced in early 2020. The vehicle gets a redesigned fascia which includes a bold sculpted hood design and a piano black tri-arrow design with a chrome strip in the lower half of the grille. In terms of dimensions, the Tiago has a length of 3,765mm, a width of 1,677mm, and a height of 1,535mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,400mm. Additional feature highlights include dual-tone alloy wheels, a black roof, and black ORVMs with turn indicators.

    Engine

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio i-CNG is powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C engine to produce 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. 

    On the other hand, the Tata Tiago i-CNG is powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission unit. 

    Interior

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard

    For a premium appeal, the new Celerio S-CNG gets an all-black theme. Offered in the mid-spec VXi variant, the Celerio offers a modest set of features such as front and rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVM, 60:40 rear seat, day/night IRVM, rear parcel shelf and more. In terms of safety, the vehicle offers dual front airbags, seat-belt reminder, impact sensing door unlock, ABS, reverse parking sensor, and speed alert system. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard

    The Tiago i-CNG is available in all variants except for XZ and NRG variants. Depending on the variant, the Tiago i-CNG offers a black and beige interior theme, eight-speaker Harman-Kardon sourced music system, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, and more. 

    Conclusion   

    The Tata Tiago scores additional brownie points with better performance figures and a wide range of variant options. On the other hand, the Celerio VXi S-CNG has a marginally lower price as compared to the entry-level Tiago XE i-CNG variant. Therefore, depending on preference, customers can opt for either of them.    

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 5.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
