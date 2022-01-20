CarWale
    New Toyota Hilux bookings open; to be launched in India in March 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    116 Views
    - The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine

    - Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 1 lakh

    The Toyota Hilux pick-up has been unveiled in India, ahead of its launch and price announcement that will take place in March 2022. The carmaker has also commenced bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 1 lakh, deliveries of which are scheduled to begin in March 2022.

    Design highlights of the 2022 Toyota Hilux include LED projector headlamps, a chrome surround for the hexagon-shaped grille, fog lights with black surrounds on either side of the front bumper, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, chrome inserts for the ORVMs, side steps, vertically stacked, sweptback LED tail lights, and a dual-tone rear bumper.

    Inside, the new Toyota Hilux comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, three-spoke steering wheel, driver arm-rest with storage function, front parking sensors, drive modes, active traction control, limited slip differential, electronic differential lock, and leather upholstery.

    Powering the Toyota Hilux is a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The power output is rated at 201bhp and 500Nm. Customers can choose from five colours including Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, and Super White. In India, the Toyota Hilux will rival the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

