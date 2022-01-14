New BMW X3 pre-bookings open in India

BMW has opened pre-bookings for the new X3 in India, dropping a clear hint that the SUV will be launched sooner in the country. Besides that, BMW will also offer 20-inch M Sport alloy wheels worth Rs 2 lakh for customers pre-booking the new X3.

The third-generation X3 facelift was unveiled in June 2021. This mid-life update has brought a few subtle changes to the exterior and interior of the X3. To start with, the SUV gets a redesigned signature kidney grille, narrower and angular fully adaptive LED headlamps with new J-shaped daytime running lights, new bumpers, tweaked dual exhaust and new rear LED lights. Besides this, the new X3 will also get a 360-degree camera setup and park assist.

On the inside, the biggest changes come in the forms of a new steering wheel, new infotainment touchscreen and reworked centre console. For the India-spec X3, BMW has given a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery with perforation for the seats and a Harman Kardon sound system.

BMW will offer the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in the new X3 as the previous model. The engines will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition, the X3 is expected to get the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Once launched, the German SUV will take on the new Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, new Volvo XC60, Lexus NX and Land Rover Discovery Sport.