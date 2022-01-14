CarWale
    New BMW X3 pre-bookings open in India

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,165 Views
    BMW has opened pre-bookings for the new X3 in India, dropping a clear hint that the SUV will be launched sooner in the country. Besides that, BMW will also offer 20-inch M Sport alloy wheels worth Rs 2 lakh for customers pre-booking the new X3.

    The third-generation X3 facelift was unveiled in June 2021. This mid-life update has brought a few subtle changes to the exterior and interior of the X3. To start with, the SUV gets a redesigned signature kidney grille, narrower and angular fully adaptive LED headlamps with new J-shaped daytime running lights, new bumpers, tweaked dual exhaust and new rear LED lights. Besides this, the new X3 will also get a 360-degree camera setup and park assist.

    On the inside, the biggest changes come in the forms of a new steering wheel, new infotainment touchscreen and reworked centre console. For the India-spec X3, BMW has given a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery with perforation for the seats and a Harman Kardon sound system.

    BMW will offer the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in the new X3 as the previous model. The engines will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition, the X3 is expected to get the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Once launched, the German SUV will take on the new Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, new Volvo XC60, Lexus NX and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

    ₹ 60.00 - 67.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and i20 in January 2022
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift likely to be launched in last week of February

