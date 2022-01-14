CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and i20 in January 2022

    Jay Shah

    - All offers are applicable till 31 January, 2022

    - No offers on Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, and Elantra

    Select Hyundai dealerships in India are offering huge discounts this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Read on to know the model-wise offers. 

    The Grandi10 Nios and Aura are up for grabs this month with attractive offers. All the petrol and diesel variants of the hatchback and the compact sedan can be had with benefits of up to Rs 50,000. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and benefits for government and corporate employees. Both the siblings are offered with 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre diesel engines. 

    Meanwhile, the petrol versions of the Hyundai Santro hatchback can be bought this month with benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The budget hatchback is powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 68bhp and 99Nm torque. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

    The Hyundai i20 boasts discounts worth Rs 40,000 in January 2022. This is applicable on both petrol as well as diesel variants of the premium hatchback. The i20 is offered in a wide variety of engine and gearbox combinations. We have driven the i20 hatchback and you can read our detailed first-drive review here. 

    All the mentioned offers are applicable till 31 January, 2022. There are no offers on the Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, and Elantra this month.

