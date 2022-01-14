Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift likely to be launched in last week of February

- Sources in the know suggest that the Baleno facelift could arrive late next month

- The model will receive a significant update to the exterior design

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been spotted on multiple occasions, be it a public road test or a TVC shoot, details of which are available here. Sources in the know have now revealed that the updated model is likely to be launched in India towards the end of February 2022.

Previous spy shots have revealed that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will receive a significant change to the exterior design, including a set of sleeker headlamps on either side of the new and wider grille, revised front and rear bumpers, and a redesigned air dam. On either side, the model gets a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels while the posterior benefits from split LED tail lights with a tweaked design and reflectors that have made their way a little higher on the bumper compared to the outgoing model.

The interior of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to get updates in the form of a dual-tone black and silver dashboard theme, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, new controls and a horizontal display panel for the HVAC vents, as well as new AC vents. Also on offer could be a reworked instrument cluster, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated controls, cruise control, and an engine start-stop button.

We expect no mechanical changes to the new facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno over its predecessor, which is powered by a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine and a 1.2-litre DualJet VVT engine, producing 82bhp and 89bhp, respectively. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. Stay tuned for updates.