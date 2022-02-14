CarWale
    Jeep's upcoming 7-seater SUV christened as the Meridian

    Jay Shah

    905 Views
    - Will rival Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

    - To be launched by mid-2022

    Jeep India has finally revealed the mystery around the name of its upcoming seven-seat SUV. The carmaker has christened the upcoming three-row SUV as the Meridian. Jeep India stated that for an SUV that is completely ‘Made-in-India’, the name is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting different states and cultures. 

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Front View

    The Jeep Meridian has been tested covering a distance of over 5,000km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. As seen in the images, the SUV has been draped in a special camouflage that illustrates icons from different states. Some of these include the India Gate from Delhi, the camel of Rajasthan, the tiger of Madhya Pradesh, the flag of Maharashtra, the elephant of Karnataka, the coconut tree of Kerala, among others. 

    Jeep says that the Meridian will be launched in India in mid-2022 with specifications and prices slated to be announced closer to the launch. However, we expect it to be powered by the Compass’ 1.4-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine, with the latter being equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup. The Jeep Meridian will go up against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace. 

    Sharing his excitement on the announcement, Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep India, said, “The Jeep Meridian is our latest offering for the Indian market as part of our 2022 product strategy. We wanted to announce the name with an innovative activation and the K2K drive through the length of India is in line with the name of our new model.  We tested the SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer – by taking it on a challenging journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”

    Jeep Meridian Image
    Jeep Meridian
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
