    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,57,668 passenger vehicles in January 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - Production of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz doubles in January 2022

    - Passenger vehicles production observes nearly six per cent M-o-M growth

    Maruti Suzuki has listed the production numbers for January 2022. As per the regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki produced a total of 1,61,383 vehicles in the last month, which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. These figures are almost six per cent higher as compared to December 2021 when the carmaker manufactured a total of 1,52,029 vehicles. 

    The company manufactured 1,10,486 units of mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand witnessing a strong rise in production with 3,045 units manufactured in the last month. Talking about the utility vehicles segment, Maruti Suzuki offers the EecoErtigaXL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. This segment has observed a steady increase of four per cent with a manufacturing total of 44,137 units. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,57,668 units. The mentioned data includes vehicles built at both the plants along with vehicles manufactured for other OEMs.

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki commenced with the production of the new Baleno while the bookings for the hatchback opened in the previous week. The updated Baleno will get features such as new LED headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, a new free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, and repositioned HVAC controls and vents. To know more about the upcoming Baleno, click here.

    Jeep's upcoming 7-seater SUV christened as the Meridian

