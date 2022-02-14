Tata Altroz Dark Edition - Top 5 highlights

Tata Motors has already sold over 1.2 lakh units of the Altroz with over 20 per cent market share in its segment. The premium hatchback's second anniversary is now being celebrated with the introduction of two new variants of the Altroz Dark edition. Here are its top five highlights.

1. All black theme

Given the name and the 'Dark' editions of Tata vehicles in the past, the Altroz Dark edition is also characterized by an all-black exterior and interior.

2. New equipment inside

Inside its cabin, the car sports black perforated leatherette seats and even gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

3. Add-on safety equipment

The top-of-the-line XZ+ variant boasts additional safety features like Brake Sway Control and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as well.

4. Petrol and diesel models

The earlier Dark editions of the Altroz were offered only in the XZ+ variant powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This time around, the carmaker has added two new variants. So prospective buyers have a choice from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel mill.

5. Special price

The Altroz Dark edition is now available in XT and XZ+ (diesel) trims, with prices starting at Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The on-road pricing for all variants in your city can be checked here.