    Tata Altroz Dark Edition - Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,015 Views
    Tata Altroz Dark Edition - Top 5 highlights

    Tata Motors has already sold over 1.2 lakh units of the Altroz with over 20 per cent market share in its segment. The premium hatchback's second anniversary is now being celebrated with the introduction of two new variants of the Altroz Dark edition. Here are its top five highlights.

    1. All black theme

    Given the name and the 'Dark' editions of Tata vehicles in the past, the Altroz Dark edition is also characterized by an all-black exterior and interior.

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    2. New equipment inside

    Inside its cabin, the car sports black perforated leatherette seats and even gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    3. Add-on safety equipment

    The top-of-the-line XZ+ variant boasts additional safety features like Brake Sway Control and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as well.

    Tata Altroz Under Boot/Spare Wheel

    4. Petrol and diesel models

    The earlier Dark editions of the Altroz were offered only in the XZ+ variant powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This time around, the carmaker has added two new variants. So prospective buyers have a choice from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel mill.

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    5. Special price

    The Altroz Dark edition is now available in XT and XZ+ (diesel) trims, with prices starting at Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The on-road pricing for all variants in your city can be checked here.

    Tata Altroz Front Row Seats
    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    New Kia Carens to be launched in India tomorrow
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,57,668 passenger vehicles in January 2022

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.37 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.61 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.13 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.73 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.97 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.98 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.64 Lakh

