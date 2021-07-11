CarWale
    BMW M5 Competition - Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    400 Views
    The facelifted BMW M5 Competition is now on sale in India at Rs 1.62 crore (CBU ex-showroom, India). It comes with a number of updates and revisions over the previous model, and here are its top five highlights.

    1. Power packed

    Powering the 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine churning out a massive 616bhp and humongous 750Nm of torque. This powerplant comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, with BMW claiming a 0-100kmph sprint time of just 3.3 seconds.

    2. Cosmetic enhancements

    As with most M Performance cars, the M5 Competition leaves out most silver chrome embellishments for high gloss black elements. This includes the kidney grille, outer mirrors, alloys, inserts on the rear bumper, tailpipes, and even the rear spoiler.

    Side Badge

    3. M-Specifics

    And it goes without saying, the M5 Competition gets M-specific parts like footrest, seat belts, and the steering wheel. It also features M-multifunction seats with an illuminated ‘M’ logo.

    4. Gizmos

    This facelifted BMW M5 Competition is equipped with an M-mode selector, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, and wireless charging among others. There's even a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    5. Exclusive membership

    All the customers of the 2021 BMW M5 Competition will also benefit from the exclusive membership to the 'BMW Excellence Club'. It offers programs such as bespoke travel, the high life, and grandstand along with many other BMW privileges.

    Engine Shot
    BMW M5 Image
    BMW M5
    ₹ 1.62 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
