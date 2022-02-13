CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio spied with captain seats in the second row

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    482 Views
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio spied with captain seats in the second row

    - Mahindra is expected to launch the new-gen Scorpio later this year

    - The model could be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

    Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the second half of this year, Mahindra continues testing the next-gen Scorpio on public roads. A set of spy images shared on the web reveal new details about the SUV’s interiors.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Second Row Seats

    As seen in the spy photos, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will get the option of captain seats for the second row. The new details hint that the upcoming version of the Scorpio is likely to be offered with six-seat and seven-seat layouts, with the latter receiving a bench layout for the second row occupants. A few other notable elements from the spy images include individual hand-rests for the captain seats, adjustable head-rests, a grab handle on the door, as well a pull-type mechanism for opening the door.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Right Rear Three Quarter

    The production-ready test-mule of the Mahindra Scorpio, although camouflaged, was finished in a shade of white, visible from the gaps in the camo wrap. The model received multi-spoke alloy wheels, plastic cladding all-around, a rear door-mounted number plate recess, rear bumper-mounted reflectors and reverse lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, roof rails, and a set of vertically stacked tail lights. Also on offer would be the new multi-slat grille, dual-pod projector headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, and fog lights.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Dashboard

    Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, a new dashboard, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a new three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, and an engine start-stop button.

    Under the hood, Mahindra could offer the upcoming generation of the Scorpio with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel mill. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer could be a 4WD setup. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India car sales analysed – January 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra New Scorpio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra New Scorpio Left Front Three Quarter
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4723 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.96 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4723 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Mahindra Scorpio spied with captain seats in the second row