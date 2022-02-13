2022 Mahindra Scorpio spied with captain seats in the second row

- Mahindra is expected to launch the new-gen Scorpio later this year

- The model could be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the second half of this year, Mahindra continues testing the next-gen Scorpio on public roads. A set of spy images shared on the web reveal new details about the SUV’s interiors.

As seen in the spy photos, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will get the option of captain seats for the second row. The new details hint that the upcoming version of the Scorpio is likely to be offered with six-seat and seven-seat layouts, with the latter receiving a bench layout for the second row occupants. A few other notable elements from the spy images include individual hand-rests for the captain seats, adjustable head-rests, a grab handle on the door, as well a pull-type mechanism for opening the door.

The production-ready test-mule of the Mahindra Scorpio, although camouflaged, was finished in a shade of white, visible from the gaps in the camo wrap. The model received multi-spoke alloy wheels, plastic cladding all-around, a rear door-mounted number plate recess, rear bumper-mounted reflectors and reverse lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, roof rails, and a set of vertically stacked tail lights. Also on offer would be the new multi-slat grille, dual-pod projector headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, and fog lights.

Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, a new dashboard, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a new three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, and an engine start-stop button.

Under the hood, Mahindra could offer the upcoming generation of the Scorpio with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel mill. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer could be a 4WD setup. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

