Citroen C3 EV spotted in India

- The Citroen C3 EV has been spotted for the first time

- The model could be officially unveiled soon

A new spy shot shared on the web gives us our first look at the electric version of the Citroen C3 hatchback. The single spy image reveals a partially camouflaged test mule of the C3 that was snapped as it was juicing up for what could have been another test run.

As seen in the image, the Citroen C3 EV is camouflaged only on the front right fender, hinting at where the only possible update to the exterior design could lie. This fender houses a charging port, evident from the image. Compared to its ICE sibling, the test mule gets an all-black bumper and a white finish for the twin slat grille, unlike the coloured bumper and chrome finish for the grille respectively. We expect the white finish for the grille to be carried over to the production body, while the bumper could receive a coloured finish in its production-ready avatar.

Details regarding the powertrain of the Citroen C3 EV remain unknown at the moment, although a few reports suggest that a 50kWh battery pack could be on offer, returning a range of more than 300 km on a single charge. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

