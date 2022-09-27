Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara accessory packs detailed

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki revealed the prices of the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV. Available in mild and strong-hybrid powertrains across six variants, the Grand Vitara range starts from Rs 10.45 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, if you are planning to buy or have already booked the SUV, you should know that the carmaker is also offering an array of accessories to go with your purchase. Primarily, there are two curated accessory packs to choose from – Enigmax and Enigmax X. Here’s all you need to know about them.

The Enigmax pack costs Rs 32,990 and can be paired with Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants. On the outside, the Enigmax package adds chrome embellishments on the front and rear skid plates, body side moulding, and the front bumper extender. For a contrasting look, the ORVMs, head and tail lamps, and the tail gate get gloss black accents. Inside, the cabin is accentuated with faux wood applique, an air purifier, 3D mats, and door and trunk sill guards.

Coming to the Enigmax X, this accessory kit is available only with Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants and will appeal to buyers looking to give their car a de-chromed avatar. The add-ons on the outside include smoked headlamp and tail lamp garnish, fore and aft skid plates, door visors, and body side moulding. On the inside, this package adorns the SUV with an air purifier, 3D mats, scuff plates, trunk and door sill guard, and cushions. The Enigmax X package is priced at Rs 28,990.