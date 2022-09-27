New Tata Tiago EV to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Tata Tiago EV could be the most affordable electric vehicle in India

- The model is expected to be powered by a 26kWh battery pack from the Tigor EV

Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of the new Tiago EV in the country tomorrow. Expected to be the most affordable electric passenger vehicle in the country, the Tiago EV will be positioned below the Tigor EV in the brand’s line-up.

We already know the key features of the upcoming Tata Tiago EV, courtesy of the teasers shared by the brand in the last few days. These include Sports mode, cruise control, leatherette seats, regen modes, fast charging technology, and ZConnect features. A new teaser shared earlier this week gave us a peek at the exterior design, which reveals a blanked-off grille in gloss black, EV badging, and projector headlamps.

Propelling the 2022 Tata Tiago could be a 26kWh battery pack as seen in the Tigor EV. In the latter, this powertrain produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The Tiago is expected to be priced below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

