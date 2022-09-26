Tata Safari XMS variant launched; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

- Tata Safari XMS variant is available with manual and automatic transmissions

- The company introduced the Harrier XMS variant in India earlier this month

Tata Motors has added two new variants to the Safari variant line-up, called XMS and XMAS. Priced at Rs 17.96 lakh and Rs 19.26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), they are positioned between the respective XM and XT variants.

Compared to the XM variant, the Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants get additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport), a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers and four tweeters, steering-mounted controls, reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers, a height-adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Earlier this month, Tata Motors introduced the Harrier XMS variant, with prices starting at Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

