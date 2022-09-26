CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Safari XMS variant launched; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    679 Views
    Tata Safari XMS variant launched; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

    - Tata Safari XMS variant is available with manual and automatic transmissions

    - The company introduced the Harrier XMS variant in India earlier this month

    Tata Motors has added two new variants to the Safari variant line-up, called XMS and XMAS. Priced at Rs 17.96 lakh and Rs 19.26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), they are positioned between the respective XM and XT variants.

    Compared to the XM variant, the Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants get additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport), a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers and four tweeters, steering-mounted controls, reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers, a height-adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

    Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Earlier this month, Tata Motors introduced the Harrier XMS variant, with prices starting at Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Also read:

    Tata Motors currently not looking at petrol-powered Safari and Harrier

    New Tata Tiago EV to be launched on 28 September

    Tata Harrier and Safari Jet Editions: First Look

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 15.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio-N official deliveries begin

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Safari Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32785 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.71 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.59 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.74 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.99 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 17.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 18.73 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.95 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 17.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32785 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari XMS variant launched; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh