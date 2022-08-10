Living with the Tata Tigor EV

How is it for a weekend with the gang?

As we have already highlighted, the range is not too big, but with a blooming charging infrastructure around the country and a little route planning, this car could perform as a capable weekend getaway machine.

In terms of cabin space, we have already detailed practicality, and from the pictures, you can see that there’s enough space for four to travel in decent comfort. This is despite the fact that the floor is higher than that of the standard car due to the batteries underneath. Where you are going to struggle is with the boot, and even if you get rid of the spare tyre and charge cable, you will still be pressed for space for luggage for four people.

You get a standard D mode which is fine for city conditions, especially if you are in bumper-to-bumper situations. However, out on the highway, you would find yourself quickly switching to S mode, in which you get quicker responses from the throttle and access to all the torque. In fact, the D mode gets tedious even in city conditions, and you would find yourself in S mode most of the time behind the wheel.

It picks up speed quickly, and once there, you don’t have to put in much effort to keep going or make quick overtakes. You also get a decent level of regeneration which, if careful with your actions, can return a good amount of charge to the batteries over a long distance.