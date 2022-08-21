Citroen delivers 75 C3s in one day

Citroën delivered 75 New C3 hatchbacks, in a single day, to customers through its dealer partner Paris Motocorp in Delhi. All customers who had booked their New C3 were handed over the keys jointly by Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, Himanshu Agarwal, Dealer Principal, and Anil Chhatwal, CEO, La Maison Citroen Delhi.

Citroen launched its second product for India, the C3 on July 20 and it is available in two variants Live and Feel. The only engine on offer is Citroen’s 1.2-litre petrol that can be had either with 85bhp or 110bhp. Currently, there is only a manual gearbox offer but word on the internet is that next year, an automatic gearbox will also be made available.

Prices for the Citroen C3 currently range from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.